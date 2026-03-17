National Water Infrastructure joins national water utility trade group. Why that matters

National Water Infrastructure, one of the largest privately owned sewer utilities in the Capital Region, has joined the National Association of Water Companies.

The move connects NWI, headquartered in Geismar, with a national network of regulated private water and wastewater utilities that collectively serve nearly 40 million Americans.

Founded in 1994, NWI serves tens of thousands of customers—residential, commercial, industrial and municipal—across Ascension, Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Membership in NAWC gives the company access to an array of resources it didn’t previously have access to, according to Kristin Elder, senior vice president at Burson, the communications firm representing the association.

“By joining NAWC, NWI will gain access to NAWC’s wide range of resources like educational programming and events, content, strategic support, research, subject matter experts and state and federal advocacy efforts,” Elder tells Daily Report.

On the advocacy side, Elder says NAWC works with member companies on federal and state policy issues affecting the water sector, including efforts to establish a permanent Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program aimed at helping families maintain access to water service amid rising costs as well as efforts to pass legislation to ensure polluters, not local communities, pay for Superfund site cleanup costs.

According to NWI CEO Myron Lambert, joining NAWC is ultimately about deepening collaboration with peer companies across the water industry and reaping the benefits that collaboration can unlock.

“As a leader in providing comprehensive sewer solutions in Louisiana, we understand the critical importance of collaboration in addressing our nation’s water and wastewater challenges,” a statement from Lambert reads. “Joining NAWC will enhance our ability to innovate and advocate for the essential investments needed to protect public health and the environment.”

NAWC’s member companies collectively invest more than $5.5 billion annually in water infrastructure nationwide to maintain water quality and system reliability, the association says.