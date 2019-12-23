Entrepreneur: Jennifer Mellard

PREHEATING THE OVEN

Jennifer Mellard began Gold Coast Traditions in 2012 in Prairieville as a cake bakery. She knew she didn’t want to sell baked desserts forever, but at the time, taking advantage of Louisiana’s Cottage Food Law, the business was an opportunity for the 35-year-old mom to learn how to own and operate a business. On the home front, she and her family began transitioning into a healthier lifestyle. As her family became healthier, she began tweaking her cake recipes to be healthier as well.

MIXING INGREDIENTS

In 2017, she decided to rebrand the business. She stopped making cakes, moved into a Baton Rouge facility and opted to sell organic dry mixes instead of cakes so families could have healthier options. By the summer, she released her first product, an organic whole wheat pancake and waffle mix—the same recipe she crafted for her own family. Moms are her most frequent customers. “Being certified organic gives parents a relief that it’s the best you can give them.”

BREAKFAST IS SERVED

Last September, Mellard rolled out three new products—a classic pancake and waffle mix, oat muffin mix and cornbread mix—and she has plans to release an additional three mixes in 2020. Her products can be found in more than a dozen stores in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, as well as online. In the future, she’d like to produce a cookie mix, as well as ready-to-eat protein bites and snack mixes. “If you can improve something for someone else, to me, that’s fulfilling. If I can save moms’ time and help them feel like they’re doing something good for their family, I view that as a success.”