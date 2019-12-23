Entrepreneur: Jennifer Mellard

By
-
Insider
Entrepreneur
Jennifer Mellard is the founder and owner of Gold Coast Traditions, an organic dry mix food product company. (Brian Baiamonte)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
Entrepreneur: Jennifer Mellard is the founder and owner of Baton Rouge-based Gold Coast Traditions, an organic dry mix food product company.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR