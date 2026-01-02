The Lincoln Theater restoration nears its final stretch

The long-running effort to restore the historic Lincoln Theater in South Baton Rouge is edging closer to completion, with organizers offering a glimpse inside the project during a Dec. 20 community open house.

As 225 Daily reports, the former cinema and entertainment venue has entered its final phase after more than a decade of fundraising, construction delays and rising costs, with organizers signaling a likely reopening in the first half of 2026. The $4 million renovation aims to preserve the building’s historic character while reintroducing it as a hub for performances, films and educational programming — along with a new Louisiana Black History Hall of Fame Museum and Cultural Center.

“We wanted to make sure this place was restored to the original state as much as possible,” board member A.V. Mitchell said.

From replicated architectural details to the return of the theater’s iconic neon marquee, the project is blending history with modern upgrades—though some work, including balcony seating, still remains.

Read the full story from 225 Daily for an inside look at the restoration, what’s complete, what’s still ahead and why the Lincoln remains such a powerful cultural symbol in South Baton Rouge.