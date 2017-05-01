Emergent Method moving to Bailey’s new building at 200 Laurel St.
Consulting firm Emergent Method has outgrown its downtown office space at 453 Lafayette St. above Aztecas Restaurant and will be relocating down the block to a recently renovated building at the corner of Lafayette and Laurel streets.
Emergent Method will lease the second floor of the 9,000-square-foot building, which was overhauled by developer Prescott Bailey and completed earlier this year. Bailey, who spent some $2 million on the renovation, lives on the building’s third floor. He leases the first floor to Jeffrey Carbo Landscape Architects.
Emergent Method will undertake a minimal build-out of its new 3,000-square-foot office, which is basically move-in ready but has some open space the firm’s principals want to enclose. They will add two conference rooms—one large, one small—and a phone booth for private conversations.
