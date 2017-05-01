Emergent Method moving to Bailey’s new building at 200 Laurel St.

Developer Prescott Bailey has transformed an old downtown office building into a chic modern space. (Prescott Bailey)

Consulting firm Emergent Method has outgrown its downtown office space at 453 Lafayette St. above Aztecas Restaurant and will be relocating down the block to a recently renovated building at the corner of Lafayette and Laurel streets.

Emergent Method will lease the second floor of the 9,000-square-foot building, which was overhauled by developer Prescott Bailey and completed earlier this year. Bailey, who spent some $2 million on the renovation, lives on the building’s third floor. He leases the first floor to Jeffrey Carbo Landscape Architects.

Emergent Method will undertake a minimal build-out of its new 3,000-square-foot office, which is basically move-in ready but has some open space the firm’s principals want to enclose. They will add two conference rooms—one large, one small—and a phone booth for private conversations.

