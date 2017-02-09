East Baton Rouge Housing Authority to build affordable housing near Water Campus

A photo of a hard hat and architectural plans (Photo illustration courtesy of iStockphoto).

The East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority hopes to secure financing in the next 90 days for its planned mixed income, multifamily development near the Water Campus.

River South, as the complex is known, will have 46 two- and three-bedroom units, most of which will be affordable housing units. Between six and 10 units, however, will be market rate, according to the housing authority’s executive director Richard Murray.

The apartment complex will be located on Oklahoma Street between Nicholson Drive and Highland Road across from the Water Campus.

The project, which has been on the drawing board for several years, has been slow getting off the ground for a variety of reasons. Most recently, the slowdown has been the result of uncertainty surrounding possible changes to the federal tax structure.

