Downtown Baton Rouge restaurants take a hit from road closure caused by library concerns

City officials reopened a two-block stretch of North Boulevard in downtown at noon today, after structural concerns about the nearby library branch under construction at the intersection of North Boulevard and St. Louis Street forced the closure of the area late Wednesday.

But noon was too late for the eateries that line the street. They remained closed throughout the mid-afternoon, and most chalked up the day as pretty much a total loss.

“When you own a small business you never want to go a single day without opening your doors,” says Ash Shoukry, whose Big Squeezy location on North Boulevard is one of five popular lunch spots that remained closed. “Whether you make $500 a day or $1,000 a day, it disrupts your cash flow, it disrupts your supply, it disrupts everything.”

Shoukry planned to try to reopen later today to capture some of the courthouse crowd on their way home. Pat Fellows, whose Somos Bandidos restaurant is adjacent to The Big Squeezy, decided not to bother.

Daily Report has the full story.