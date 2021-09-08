Demand for workers remains strong, but in-person job positions drop 

Demand for workers in the U.S. remained strong—but leveled off—in the late summer due to an easing of job openings for in-person services positions as the delta variant of COVID-19 surged.

Postings on job-search site Indeed.com were up about 39% at the end of August from February 2020, ahead of the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports. Advertisements grew for jobs in health care, technology and finance positions that can be done remotely. Postings for child care and beauty and wellness fell and openings in construction and at restaurants rose only slightly.

Separate data from the Labor Department released this morning shows there were 10.9 million unfilled jobs at the end of July, when the delta variant surge started, exceeding the 8.7 million Americans who were unemployed and seeking jobs in July. The report showed the number of hires in the month eased slightly to 6.67 million from 6.83 million in June.

The pandemic caused workers to reassess the jobs they want to do, where they want to live and how long they want to commute, while working from home reduced attachment to employers, says Dawn Fay, senior district president for staffing firm Robert Half. Read the full story.