Roundup: LNG exports / Prairieville market / GLP-1 rivalry

Predicted to double: U.S. LNG exports are expected to nearly double by 2031, becoming the country’s second-largest net export industry and contributing an estimated $1.4 trillion to the economy. The growth is driven by abundant shale gas supplies, major Gulf Coast investments and rising global demand, with LNG exports projected to support hundreds of thousands of jobs and strengthen energy security. Despite infrastructure challenges, expanded pipelines and LNG capacity are expected to stabilize U.S. energy prices while reducing reliance on foreign gas suppliers. The Center Square has the full story.

Locally produced food: Lexus and Jacob Chatagnier are opening Chatagnier Community Market in Prairieville on Aug. 1 to create a year-round hub for locally produced food and handmade goods. The 1,300-square-foot market will initially offer items like local meats, rice, seasonings, honey, jams, noodles and crafts from 60 approved vendors, with plans to add fresh produce and baked goods through an expanded kitchen. The couple hope the market will grow into a larger grocery-style destination that makes locally sourced food more accessible to the community. 225 has the full story.

Novo suing Lilly: Novo Nordisk has sued Eli Lilly, accusing the company of using misleading advertising that unfairly compares Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs to Novo’s treatments by relying on outdated clinical trial data. Novo argues Lilly’s ads fail to account for its newly approved high-dose Wegovy, which shows weight-loss results closer to Lilly’s Zepbound, and is seeking to stop the campaigns and receive damages. Lilly denies the claims, saying its advertisements are based on valid head-to-head clinical evidence and that it will defend the lawsuit. CNBC has the full story.