DA to review audit that says EBR Council on Aging may have violated campaign finance laws

District Attorney Hillar Moore III says his office will review a newly released Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office report that finds the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging used public funds to campaign for a dedicated 2.25-mill tax in 2016 in an apparent violation of state and federal campaign finance laws.

But Moore’s review will be “limited to any potential criminal charges and not to any potential non-criminal campaign or ethics related charges,” he says, adding that his office is in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, state Inspector General’s Office and Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

“We will discuss this matter with each of these offices as well,” he says.

The audit, released earlier this morning, does not suggest any criminal laws were broken. It does point to multiple instances where the COA appeared to have violated campaign finance laws—threatening its nonprofit, tax-exempt status in the process—by using public funds and resources to campaign for the tax, which narrowly passed last fall and will generate an estimated $80 million for the agency over the next decade.

Daily Report has the full story.