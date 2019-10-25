Goal of new cyber coordination center is to make Louisiana a cybersecurity global leader

By
-
Insider
cybersecurity
LUCKY BREAK: With 1200 Brickyard Lane still under construction, LED Secretary Don Pierson says it will be faster and more cost-efficient to get the Louisiana Cyber Coordination Center up and running. (Don Kadair)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
With the goal of Louisiana becoming a global leader in cybersecurity, LED acts as a ‘catalyst’ for a new cyber coordination center at 1200 Brickyard Lane.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR