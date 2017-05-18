Council on Aging responds to latest controversy as Metro Council ‘explores options’ on levying tax

Councilmen Buddy Amoroso and Dwight Hudson say they will push for Metro Council oversight of the Council on Aging. (File photo)

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging is defending its spending of $12,000 earlier this spring to send five employees to Chicago for a continuing education conference.

In a statement released late Wednesday night, the COA listed the employees who went to the five-day conference, which was hosted by the American Society on Aging. It also lists the seminars the employees attended while at the conference, and the number of continuing education hours they earned. The statement also notes that the $12,000 covered the cost of the COA’s annual membership dues to the American Society on Aging.

The statement—prepared by SSA Consultants’ Christel Slaughter, whose high-profile firm is now representing the COA—goes on to defend the COA’s participation at the conference.

“The EBRCOA believes its mission to serve the needs of seniors includes ongoing investment in staff development through relevant continuing education programming,” the statement reads.

The statement was issued in response to a report that aired Tuesday night on WBRZ-TV questioning the price tag of the trip—which was for a non-mandatory conference—and the $70 per diem the five employees each received.

Daily Report has the full story.