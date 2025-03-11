Compromise reached over library funding

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, city-parish leaders announced a new funding plan—the “Thrive! East Baton Rouge” plan—that includes a compromise over Mayor Sid Edwards’ controversial plan to rededicate library system funds.

Under the new plan, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system will maintain a dedicated millage rate of 8.3 mills, which equates to a $48.14 million annual budget. EBRPL’s current millage rate is set at 11.1 mills, but maintaining dedicated funding was a sticking point for the library system in negotiations. 2.8 mills will be rededicated to parish-wide general purposes.

Edwards called the plan a “game changer for our parish.”

“In collaboration with our council as well as our library board … we’ve come up with a plan together,” Edwards said. “We did it together. One team.”

Edwards’ initial plan was set to go before the Metro Council at its meeting Wednesday, but he said that item will now be removed from the council’s agenda.

EBRPL Director Katrina Stokes called the plan a “workable solution.”

Thrive! East Baton Rouge also adjusts millage rates for the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control.