2020 Influential Women in Business: Cheri Ausberry, customer service manager at Entergy, is one of eight members of this year's class.

Cheri Ausberry

Customer Service Manager, Entergy

Hometown: New Orleans

Age: 54

Family: Married to husband Verge, with two children: Austin, 16, and Jaiden, 14

Years with company: 8 months

When Cheri Ausberry first moved to Baton Rouge from her native New Orleans in 2001, her boss at then Hibernia National Bank suggested she get involved in the community.

“Kyle Waters told me to volunteer for different boards and really get to know the community,” Ausberry recalls. “He said there was a lot of great things going on in Baton Rouge, and that I needed to get to know it.”

Ausberry, indeed, hit the ground running in the Capital City, working in community reinvestment and economic development during a 13-year stint in banking. She subsequently moved into health care, serving as director of community development and government relations for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Last summer, she transitioned to the utilities sector. As customer service manager for Entergy, Ausberry works with municipalities, educational and health care institutions and business and industry on utility and expansion plans, as well as ensuring these entities receive support during disasters and weather events.

“That’s ultimately what gives me motivation, the idea of using what a company does to improve quality of life in our community,” Ausberry says. “When that happens in any sector, it’s better for everyone.”

Ausberry recently received the D. Jensen Holliday Award for extraordinary leadership and exemplary service for her work on the Baton Rouge Area Chamber board, where she serves as chair of the diversity and inclusion committee. Ausberry led BRAC’s canvas trip to Cincinnati in 2018, and helped bring a procurement opportunity program for diverse businesses to the city of Baton Rouge.

Ausberry was raised to give back to the community. Her father, Ernest N. “Dutch” Morial, was the first African American mayor of New Orleans, and her mother, Sybil, preached a message of getting involved.

“She said, ‘you can’t stand on the sidelines,’” Ausberry says. “You have to be part of the change. If you support something, other people will, too, and it will make life better for everyone.”

Looking back on her work with local community organizations, Ausberry fondly remembers serving on the board of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and working with the then-CEO, the late Derek Gordon, on a project to bring dance and jazz to inner city children with the help of celebrity Debbie Allen. In 2004, she became the first female chair of the Downtown Development District commission during a period that saw the opening of the Shaw Center for the Arts, the Hilton Capitol Center, the Kress Building and many other projects that have helped turn the tide for the city’s urban core.

Being involved in the community has helped Ausberry appreciate diverse perspectives, she says.

“Being on the ground, and looking through the lens of a business owner, or a patient or doctor, or a person who wants to be self-sufficient, it’s so important,” she says. “You have to put yourself in their place and ask, ‘what can we do as an organization to help them reach this goal?’ It makes their experience as a customer better, and that creates a better business and a better community.”

MILESTONES

1997: Becomes a homeowner—as a single woman, this was a proud moment for me.

1999: Receives MBA from University of New Orleans, participating in the executive track program, enabling the flexibility to attend weekend classes, plan a wedding and continue working.

2000: Begins a 13-year career with Hibernia National Bank—later becoming Capital One Bank; a trajectory-changing move that saw her eventually promoted to vice president, CRA business development officer.

2008: Receives the Capital One Quarterly Circle of Excellence Award.

2011: Elected to serve as the first woman to chair the Baton Rouge Downtown Development District Commission, an area that blossomed in the early 2000s with the construction of the LSU Museum of Art and Manship Theatre, redevelopment of The Hilton Capitol Hotel and the opening of new restaurants.

2012: Earns the National Diversity Council, Women of Achievement Award.

2012: Receives the Capital One Outstanding Service Award.

Q&A

Life-changing experience

The sudden death of my father, a civil rights leader who broke many racial barriers, only later to become a well-respected elected official and politician, had a great effect on me. My dad taught me life lessons that I still live by today.

First experience as a leader

Managing and leading the community grants committee while at Hibernia and Capital One taught me how to compromise and how to find common ground among different perspectives. I formed a committee of department heads and senior leaders, and as a young professional creating consensus and managing a large budget, it was frightening at first, but I worked with some of the best in the business who put the community first. I will always be grateful for the mentorship I received early in my career.

Advice for young women

Be your authentic self! The success of every woman should be an inspiration to another. Be courageous, be strong, be humble and, above all, be kind. “You can be feminine and fearless!”

