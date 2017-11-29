Is CATS making the grade?

CATS had ambitious plans and made big promises when it was pushing for a dedicated 10.6-mill property tax in 2012 that would generate an estimated $16 million a year for the agency. Now, more than five years after the tax passed—and nearly five years since the agency became fully funded—how is CATS doing in the seven specific areas where it promised reforms?

According to data provided by the agency itself and corroborated by the BRAC, which periodically meets with CATS officials and independently monitors its progress, CATS has met or is in the process of meeting all of its deliverables.

It hasn’t completed any of them, however, and still has a long way to go before becoming the transit system that Baton Rouge needs for the 21st century, says BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp, who gives the agency an overall grade of B-. “We’re not where we need to be,” he says. “But it feels like we’re on the right path.”

Here’s a quick rundown of CATS’ progress, based on information provided by CATS and BRAC:

Goal: Expand service in high-demand areas and increase routes

Progress: CATS originally discussed increasing the number of routes from 19 to 37. After Zachary and Central opted not to participate in the 2012 tax election, however, the plan was scaled back to increase the number of routes to 30. To date, CATS has increased the number of routes to 29. In conjunction with the increase in service, CAS has added 24 new buses, lowering the average age of the fleet from nine to three years and decreasing the number of buses that break down.

Goal: Create four new transfer hubs and convert system from a single hub-and-spoke to a grid

Progress: Three of the new transfer hub sites have been established on Airline Highway in north Baton Rouge, Cortana Mall and the Mall of Louisiana. The two mall locations are temporary, however, and permanent sites for them have yet to be identified. A fourth new transfer terminal for downtown has also yet to materialize—a site has not even been identified—because of logistical challenges and a certain amount of NIMBYism. The transfer hubs are envisioned to eventually serve as multimodal transit hubs, where passengers can not only change buses but catch Ubers or use bike sharing.

Goal: Add new express and limited stop lines

Progress: CATS has established three express routes so far. Two others were cancelled because of lack of ridership, and still two that were discussed were never implemented for a variety of reasons, including lack of interest.

Goal: Decrease wait times from average of 75 to 15 minutes

Progress: CATS has reduced average wait times to 15 minutes on the system’s most heavily traveled routes, Florida Boulevard and Plank Road. The overall average wait time is still 30 minutes on most routes, however, and on some of the least utilized routes the wait is as long as 60 minutes

on average.

Goal: GPS tracking of entire fleet with exact arrival times

Progress: All buses are equipped with GPS tracking systems that communicate with the Route Shout app riders can download. After an initial faulty rollout, the app was retooled and its reliability continues to improve—from 42% accuracy in 2015 to 89% today. CATS officials say they’d like to improve on it still more and are looking at the possibility of switching vendors.

Goal: New shelters benches signage at bus stops

Progress: Though it took longer than originally anticipated, CATS has added 100 new bus shelters with lighting along heavily traveled routes, and has refurbished 177 existing shelters. It has also upgraded and improved signage along its busiest routes.

Other noteworthy accomplishments:

• Working to implement bus rapid transit service along

Florida Boulevard and Plank Road.

• Created first long-term, strategic plan in agency’s history.

• Established fiscal controls and financial accountability, resulting in clean audits from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor and the Federal Transit Administration.