Believe it or not, CATS is improving its service and performance

AT THE WHEEL: While recent improvements in CATS service over the past three years have been implemented since Bill Deville took over as CEO, many of the changes began under his predecessor, Bob Mirabito. (Photo by Don Kadair)

In 2012, voters in incorporated Baton Rouge passed a 10.6-mill dedicated property tax to fund the Capital Area Transit System for the next 10 years. The $16-million-a-year tax was controversial in a parish where the electorate is generally hostile to new taxes and the city-parish budget is handcuffed by countless dedications.

But advocates of the tax—which included a coalition of business and community groups as well as the agency itself—argued a permanent source of dedicated funding was needed to modernize, expand and improve the service of a bus system that was failing on almost every score.

To win the support of a skeptical public, CATS agreed to an ambitious list of deliverables. More routes. More express lines. More bus shelters. Shorter wait times. Additional transfer hubs. And a GPS tracking system with a smartphone app to let passengers accurately know when the bus was coming.

The grassroots organization Together Baton Rouge, which took the lead in campaigning for the tax, promised to hold the agency accountable with quarterly report cards monitoring CATS’ progress.

But even after the agency was fully funded with a budget of roughly $30 million—twice what it had been before the tax—things didn’t get better. For a time, in fact, it got worse. The CEO was fired. Fare box money went missing. A board member resigned for stealing agency funds. The board chairman stepped down amidst the scandals.

Even some of CATS’ early efforts to deliver what should have been wins turned into losses. The initial version of the app didn’t work properly and had to be retooled. The Garden District trolley—designed to attract the sought-after “riders of choice”—didn’t attract much of anyone and was ultimately scrapped. A contractor hired to install new bus shelters walked off the job, stiffing CATS for $122,000 and setting the effort months behind.

“The first two years after the tax, anyone you interviewed would have told you things were dire,” Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp says. “So, any judgment calls on where CATS is now is relative to where they were two or three years ago.”

So where is CATS now, halfway through the life of its 10-year tax?

Perhaps surprisingly, assessments of the agency’s performance by BRAC, local elected officials and the agency itself are relatively positive. Over the past three years, significant changes have taken place at CATS and the agency is making progress toward accomplishing the deliverables it agreed to in 2012. Things are truly getting better at an agency that was once routinely described in the press as “Baton Rouge’s beleaguered bus system.”

That said, CATS still has a long way to go to deliver on the promises it made in return for what will be more than $160 million by 2022. The question is whether it can continue to move forward and get to where it needs to be to bring Baton Rouge’s transit system into the neighborhood of the 21st century.

“I think we can now all say it’s back on course, where it had been radically off course before,” Knapp says. “But we’re not at the expected end state yet. You have to walk before you can run. CATS was crawling. It’s walking now.”

Measurable improvements

While CATS CEO Bill Deville and Board Chairman Jim Brandt can claim credit for many of the positive developments that have taken place at CATS over the past three years, change actually began under Bob Mirabito. The former CEO was an unemployed tech executive in early 2013 when he applied for the top job on a whim and was hired because almost no one else wanted the position. He served from 2013 until he stepped down in 2016.

Mirabito was not without his detractors, including many rank-and-file employees. He was abrasive and had no mass transit experience, which his critics were fond of noting every time something at CATS went wrong, even if it wasn’t his fault. It didn’t help his cause that he never warmed to working in the public sector or being in the public eye.

But Mirabito was a businessman and deserves more credit than he generally receives for cleaning up the books at CATS and—quietly but effectively—rooting out a lot of dead weight and petty corruption that had been rampant within the agency.

During this time, significant changes on the board were taking place. Brandt—a seasoned government watchdog who headed the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana from 1999-2010—took the helm of the board in late 2013. Several longtime board members resigned. New, fresh blood came in over the next three years.

Also during Mirabito’s tenure, the heart of the CATS overhaul made possible by the tax—a new system with three additional transfer hubs and 10 new routes—was implemented, though Mirabito did not directly oversee those changes himself. The CATS board brought in an outside contractor, MV Transit, to make that happen.

Deville, a former New Orleans Regional Transit Authority executive, came in with MV Transit to oversee the efforts and became both project manager and CATS COO. When Mirabito resigned, Deville took his place.

“Bob certainly started a lot of the changes that Bill has taken over and continued to carry out,” Brandt says. “I think it is fair to say Bob was the architect of bringing in MV and the implementation of a wider range of services and some of the initiatives that are under way now.”

So how has CATS done implementing those services and initiatives?

To date, it has made significant progress on most of the items it set out to change back in 2012. (See sidebar, page 51) Specifically, the number of routes has increased from 19 to 29, and three new transfer hubs have been created in addition to the existing main terminal on Florida Boulevard, enabling the network to function on a grid rather than as a hub-and-spoke system.

CATS has added 24 new buses to its fleet, decreasing the average age of the fleet from nine years to three. Also, it has constructed 100 new bus shelters and refurbished 177 existing shelters.

As a result of the more efficient route system and the newer buses, which are less prone to breakdowns, wait times have decreased along heavily traveled routes from 75 minutes on average to 15 minutes, though on less busy routes wait times still average 45 minutes.

There are three new express lines, too, and the GPS-based Route Shout app that predicts when the bus is coming has increased its accuracy to 89% from 42% just two years ago, according to CATS officials.

“The app is much better than it was,” Deville says. “But we want to get even better so we’re looking at opportunities from other vendors who produce similar products.”

Finally, CATS is procuring several new electric buses and is planning to roll out bus rapid transit service along two of its busiest routes—Florida Boulevard and Plank Road. The agency has received $3 million in grant funding to cover the cost of the buses, which are currently on order, and has begun the planning process to make changes along the busy thoroughfares to enable rapid transit lines.

Challenges ahead

The improvements at CATS have not gone unnoticed by elected officials, including those who have been quick to criticize the agency in recent years. No less than Republican Rep. Garrett Graves, who made headlines in early 2016 for calling CATS a disaster that “should be blown up,” now says he is encouraged by the progress he has seen.

“I think they’re moving in the right direction,” Graves says. “Are they at the end zone yet? No, they’re not. But their progress is certainly commendable.”

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, another frequent CATS critic during her years on the Metro Council, says management has improved under Deville, though she tempers the praise by adding wait times still should be shortened and more newer buses are needed in her north Baton Rouge district.

Metro Councilwoman Erika Green, the council’s representative on the CATS board, says she also has seen improvements. In the 18 months since she took office, complaints about bus service from her constituents have noticeably dropped off.

“The shelters were a huge concern and I used to get calls all the time,” she says. “I’m not hearing nearly as many complaints from CATS riders or CATS drivers.”

But while CATS may finally be on sound footing it still has a long way to go before it is able to deliver on what was really the purpose of the 2012 tax—to create a cost-effective alternative to travel by automobile, and reduce traffic congestion and overall transportation costs for gas, insurance and care repairs.

For one thing, the “riders of choice”—those who opt to ride the bus but don’t have to—have proven elusive to CATS and efforts to create convenient routes that would seemingly appeal to them haven’t worked. The Garden District trolley, for instance, which traveled between Southdowns and downtown via the Garden District, never really caught on and after an initially strong rollout, its ridership numbers slowly declined month after month.

In part, CATS was to blame. The trolley-style bus ran notoriously behind schedule and CATS didn’t do much in the way of signage or marketing to promote it. But part of the problem was also that Baton Rougeans are wedded to their vehicles, no matter how much they profess to want a mass transit system.

Another example of the system’s inability to move beyond its core ridership was the failure of two express routes CATS tested in the early years after the tax. One ran between downtown and the Mall of Louisiana, the other between downtown and O’Neal Lane. Both were designed to bring convenient service to a broader constituency. Both were scrapped for lack of ridership.

Two other planned routes designed to appeal to riders of choice—one between LSU and the Florida Street hub, another between Nicholson Drive and downtown—never materialized for a variety of reasons. Among them, however, was a lack of support for the proposals.

Then there remains the challenge of finding permanent locations for the transfer hubs, which are critical to a functioning grid system. So far, CATS has only found one new permanent hub site on Airline Highway near the new Our Lady of the Lake emergency room and LSU clinics. Two of the other new hub sites—one at Cortana Mall and one at the Mall of Louisiana—are only temporary. Permanent locations in those areas of town have not been identified. A fourth new hub site for downtown has yet to materialize because no one can agree on where it should go.

The challenge finding a downtown hub site speaks to the realities of a community that professes to want mass transit but doesn’t really want to do what it takes to enable that system to thrive, namely find ways to accommodate bus traffic and bus riders.

“We have faced the NIMBY factor downtown,” Deville says. “No one wants the bus transit services in their particular location for a variety of reasons. The Old State Capitol was too crowded with school buses. A spot closer to the new State Capitol was reversed for future use by the Legislature. Others were either too small, too expensive or not suitable.”

Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer says the issue has nothing to do with NIMBYism but with pure logistics. Downtown streets are small and transfer hubs require ample space for six or seven buses to be able to idle and easily turn around.

“It’s a question of making it physically work,” he says. “Buses are big and if you have several of them it’s tight.”

Currently, CATS is in discussions with DOTD for a permanent downtown hub. Among the sites under consideration is under Interstate 110 on the edge of downtown.

A larger issue at work is the stigma associated with CATS. Any mass transit system would be a tough sell in Baton Rouge, a city of sprawl with several disconnected commercial corridors and little walkability. CATS, because of its troubled past, has an additional hurdle to overcome. It will take years—and lots of innovative programming and services—to change those negative perceptions.

“Over the last five years, the perception was defined by mismanagement, board mess ups and anger over the election,” Knapp says. “That shift is only going to come if they start doing things to surprise people.”

Plotting a future course

CATS officials say they are looking forward and are trying to ascend to the proverbial next level. To that end, they recently unveiled a new strategic plan that will guide the agency for the next five years. The plan focuses heavily on improving service and providing new alternatives to existing services, such as the planned bus rapid transit routes on Florida and Plank or the new transfer hub on Airline. The transfer hub is envisioned as a multimodal transit hub—not only a place where passengers can change buses but one where they can catch an Uber or taxi or bike share. Once established, the plan is to replicate the model at the permanent transfer hub sites elsewhere in the parish, whenever they’re established.

CATS is also looking forward to the 2022 election, when the dedicated tax will be up for renewal. CATS officials already know they will face steep opposition. In the five years since the tax passed, the electorate’s mood has increasingly soured on tax proposals. How much worse will it be five years from now?

Brandt says by the time the tax renewal comes before voters he hopes they will recognize what CATS has accomplished and what it can do for the city.

“No city can survive without an effective, functioning transportation system that includes public transit services,” he says. “I think if we keep our head down and keep focused on improving the system by the time the election comes around taxpayers will recognize that CATS is a vital part of the city’s fabric.”

Until then, he promises to stay focused on making continued improvements. As for what might happen if the tax is not renewed in 2022, Brandt cannot even imagine.

“It would be devastating if it were to fail,” he says. “Without the main stay of the property tax there is no way we could maintain anything close to the system we have now.”