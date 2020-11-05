Business Lunch: Soji, a contemporary, Pan-Asian restaurant, has taken advantage of its Mid City location and increased interest in global cuisine.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR