Broome breaking with tradition, delivering State of the City-Parish address tonight

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will deliver the first of two State of the City-Parish addresses tonight at the Old State Capitol downtown. The second address will come on Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge’s first meeting of 2018, which is where the mayor has delivered the annual update for more than a decade.

But Broome decided to break with the tradition of her predecessor, Kip Holden, and give her speech a day ahead of the Rotary meeting so she could reach a broader cross section of the community, according to her chief administrative officer Darryl Gissel.

The audience at tonight’s speech will include some 200 invited guests: Metro Council members, community stakeholders, civic leaders and elected officials, including the mayors of neighboring municipalities. The event is also open to the public, though seating is limited.

Daily Report has the full story.