BREC hires Duplantis Design Group for $17.3K to study Fairgrounds site for new zoo

The Baton Rouge zoo (file photo

(Editor’s Note: This story has been revised from an earlier version to correct the dollar amount of professional services contracts that do not require BREC Commission approval. Daily Report regrets the error.)

As BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight and her administration continue to explore BREC’s Airline Highway Park as a potential site for a new BREC Baton Rouge Zoo, it has hired engineering firm Duplantis Design Group to do a preliminary feasibility study on the location.

BREC originally hired DDG to do a preliminary feasibility analysis of the floodplain and earthwork at Airline Highway Park, better known as the Baton Rouge Fairgrounds, for a cost “not to exceed $10,000.” It has since amended the contract to include “site investigative services, conceptual plan assistance and wetlands delineation” for a total cost of $17,300.

Professional services contracts less than $50,000 do not need approval from the BREC Board of Commissioners.

