Baton Rouge real estate brokers say mood upbeat at shopping center convention

While headlines generally suggest that the future is dim for department stores and big box retailers, the some 37,000 commercial real estate professionals at the world’s largest retail real estate convention under way this week in Las Vegas are feeling relatively upbeat about the outlook for their industry.

“This is a very optimistic show,” says Carmen Austin, a commercial broker with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, who is among the dozens of Baton Rouge real estate professionals attending the International Council of Shopping Center’s 2017 RECon. “Very well attended, with lots of discussion on how retailers can reposition themselves to compete in the age of e-commerce.”

“Big crowds, lots of enthusiasm, lots of deals being made,” says Dottie Tarleton, one of 37 local professionals from Stirling Properties attending the trade show. “My calendar is booked solid with retailers looking to do major deals.”

“Lots of deal making,” agrees Alex Knight, a broker with NAI/Latter & Blum-Donnie Jarreau Real Estate.

