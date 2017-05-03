Baton Rouge braces for Alton Sterling case announcement at 1 p.m.

Photos of Alton Sterling are interspersed with flowers and mementos at a makeshift memorial in front of the Triple S Food Mart on July 7, 2016. Sterling, 37, was shot and killed outside the convenience store by Baton Rouge police. He was selling CDs. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

As ominous storm clouds rolled into the Baton Rouge area this morning, the city prepared itself for the official announcement of the U.S. Justice Department’s decision in the Alton Sterling case.

Though many have speculated for months that Baton Rouge Police officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II would not be charged with federal civil rights violations in Sterling’s July 2016 shooting death, that decision was apparently confirmed late Tuesday, when multiple sources inside the DOJ leaked to The Washington Post that no federal charges will be filed.

Early this morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office received official confirmation that an announcement from the feds will come today. The local U.S. Attorney’s Office later announced that it will host a 1 p.m. press conference today to announce the status of the federal investigation. Officials from the DOJ and the FBI are also expected to attend.

Edwards and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will hold a joint press conference 30 minutes after the announcement at City Hall. Meanwhile, WBRZ-TV is reporting that DOJ officials are planning to meet with members of Sterling’s family at 11 a.m. The family had previously been told they would receive advance notice of the announcement. It is unclear why news of the decision was publicly leaked to the national media before Sterling’s family or local law enforcement officials were notified.

Daily Report has the full story.