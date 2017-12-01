Alpesh Patel plans new Days Inn for Howell Place

(File photo)

Local hotel developer and operator Alpesh Patel has plans for a new Days Inn hotel at Howell Place. In a sale that closed late Thursday, Patel’s Howell Hotel LLC acquired a two-acre parcel from out-of-state investor Sustain LLC for $300,000.

Patel plans to begin construction on the 52-room hotel later this month and hopes to be open for business by August or September. He says he was attracted to the site because of its proximity to Southern University and the nearby ExxonMobil refinery complex.

Daily Report has the full story.