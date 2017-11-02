360 acres bought for Comite diversion project, next phase could begin in 2018

The Amite River Basin Commission has purchased another 360 acres of land for the long-delayed Comite River Diversion Canal project.

With the new land—which is in the McHugh Swamp between Baker and Zachary—the commission now has the land it needs to begin construction on the next phase of the diversion canal. The next step, says commission executive director Dietmar Rietschier, is building bridges and moving utilities along an area between state highways 19 and 67.

Rietschier says the land purchased this week will be used both as right of way for the canal and to mitigate impacts on wetlands, which is required by the federal government.

If funding for the project comes through, Rietschier says the next phase will begin construction in six to 12 months. The project has been delayed for years and has become a flashpoint for drainage concerns in the wake of last year’s flood, which devastated the region where the canal is planned.

