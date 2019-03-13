For 36 years, Business Report has been honoring leading professionals and companies in the Capital Region that distinguish themselves by not only succeeding in business, but also by giving back to …

For 36 years, Business Report has been honoring leading professionals and companies in the Capital Region that distinguish themselves by not only succeeding in business, but also by giving back to the community and making our city a better place to live. This year’s honorees, as selected by a community panel of judges, are certainly no exception.

Along with telling their stories and spotlighting their accomplishments on the following pages, all of this year’s honorees will be celebrated at a special event on March 20.

The Business Awards were launched in 1984 to pay tribute to remarkable individuals and companies in the Capital Region and celebrate their many accomplishments. In 1993, Business Report partnered with Junior Achievement to present the awards and added a Hall of Fame category to recognize those with a lifetime of achievement.

The 2019 Baton Rouge Business Awards and Hall of Fame class:

Hall of Fame

E.J. Ourso

Jake Netterville

Businessperson of the Year

John Engquist

Young Businessperson of the Year

Kenny Nguyen

Company of the Year

(100 or more employees)

DSLD Homes

Company of the Year

(Fewer than 100 employees)