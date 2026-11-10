Education & Workforce

BRCC’s new construction lab gets an industry boost

By Daily Report Staff
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The Louisiana Contractors Education Foundation, or LCEF, has awarded a $50,000 grant to Baton Rouge Community College and the BRCC Foundation to support the college’s newly opened Capital City Construction Lab, according to 10/12 Industry Report.  The funding will strengthen BRCC’s construction and skilled trades training programs by expanding hands-on learning opportunities and providing industry-standard

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