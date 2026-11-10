Education & Workforce BRCC’s new construction lab gets an industry boost November 10, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Frazao Studio Latino Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Louisiana Contractors Education Foundation, or LCEF, has awarded a $50,000 grant to Baton Rouge Community College and the BRCC Foundation to support the college’s newly opened Capital City Construction Lab, according to 10/12 Industry Report. The funding will strengthen BRCC’s construction and skilled trades training programs by expanding hands-on learning opportunities and providing industry-standard This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll How much are borrowing costs affecting your business decisions? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects