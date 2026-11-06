Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Bernhard Capital closes $1B deal for Bowman Consulting

By Daily Report Staff
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Bernhard Capital Partners has completed its approximately $1 billion all-cash acquisition of Bowman Consulting Group, making the national engineering services firm privately held and ending its Nasdaq listing.  The deal combines Bowman’s technical capabilities, established client relationships and national reach with Bernhard’s industry expertise and track record of growing infrastructure services businesses. The companies plan

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