Entrepreneurship & Small Business Bernhard Capital closes $1B deal for Bowman Consulting November 6, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Cecilie_Arcurs Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Bernhard Capital Partners has completed its approximately $1 billion all-cash acquisition of Bowman Consulting Group, making the national engineering services firm privately held and ending its Nasdaq listing. The deal combines Bowman’s technical capabilities, established client relationships and national reach with Bernhard’s industry expertise and track record of growing infrastructure services businesses. The companies plan This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll Should Louisiana actively recruit more AI data centers? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects