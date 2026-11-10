Economic Development Baton Rouge leads Louisiana metros in job growth as state employment surges November 10, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google The Baton Rouge skyline. (Tim Mueller) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Baton Rouge metro area led Louisiana in job growth over the past year, adding 11,700 jobs as statewide employment reached an all-time high in September, according to the third-quarter economic report from Leaders for a Better Louisiana. The Capital Region’s employment grew 2.7% between September 2025 and September 2026, outpacing the state’s overall growth This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll How much are borrowing costs affecting your business decisions? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects