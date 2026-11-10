Economic Development

Baton Rouge leads Louisiana metros in job growth as state employment surges

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The Baton Rouge skyline. (Tim Mueller)
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The Baton Rouge metro area led Louisiana in job growth over the past year, adding 11,700 jobs as statewide employment reached an all-time high in September, according to the third-quarter economic report from Leaders for a Better Louisiana. The Capital Region’s employment grew 2.7% between September 2025 and September 2026, outpacing the state’s overall growth

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