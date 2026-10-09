Restaurants & Retail

Baton Rouge gets a slice of New York with Prince St. Pizza

By Daily Report Staff
0
Prefer us on Google
Illustration: iStock.com/garrykosoff
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

Prince St. Pizza, the New York City-born chain known for its thick Sicilian “SoHo” squares and traditional New York Neapolitan-style round pies, is opening its first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge, 225 reports.  The restaurant, 6556 Siegen Lane, will open Friday, Oct. 9, with a “pizza cutting” celebration and meet-and-greet featuring former MMA fighter Jon

This article is only available to paid Insiders

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects