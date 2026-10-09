Restaurants & Retail Baton Rouge gets a slice of New York with Prince St. Pizza October 9, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/garrykosoff Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Prince St. Pizza, the New York City-born chain known for its thick Sicilian “SoHo” squares and traditional New York Neapolitan-style round pies, is opening its first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge, 225 reports. The restaurant, 6556 Siegen Lane, will open Friday, Oct. 9, with a “pizza cutting” celebration and meet-and-greet featuring former MMA fighter Jon This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll Which approach would you trust most to forecast a hurricane’s path and intensity? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects