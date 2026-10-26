Economic Development

Capital Region sees record job numbers thanks to construction boom

By Daily Report Staff
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The Capital Region’s economy is outperforming comparable Southern metros, with record employment, rising wages and falling unemployment, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership’s third-quarter 2026 State of the Regional Economy report.  The region reached a record 442,500 jobs in July and maintained 441,600 jobs in September, about 28,000 more than before the COVID-19

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