Economic Development Capital Region sees record job numbers thanks to construction boom October 26, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/phokin Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Capital Region’s economy is outperforming comparable Southern metros, with record employment, rising wages and falling unemployment, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership’s third-quarter 2026 State of the Regional Economy report. The region reached a record 442,500 jobs in July and maintained 441,600 jobs in September, about 28,000 more than before the COVID-19 This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll What has been the biggest impact of high fuel prices on your business? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects