As new homes and businesses have spread across Ascension Parish, the wastewater they generate has continued flowing through dozens of aging neighborhood treatment plants. A $185 million project nearly three decades in the making is set to change that.

National Water Infrastructure broke ground Tuesday on a regional wastewater system that will replace 72 smaller plants with a single treatment facility on Ashland Road. Initially designed to serve approximately 10,000 residential customers, the facility will have room to expand as the parish grows.

The Ascension Parish Regionalization Project represents a major investment in wastewater infrastructure that has struggled to keep pace with rapid residential and commercial growth.

“The success of this investment will ultimately be measured by what it does for our individual customers, the community, and our businesses,” NWI CEO Myron Lambert said Tuesday. “We have a tremendous opportunity here in Ascension Parish with billions of dollars in investment and if we want to keep our sons and daughters home, we have to provide the infrastructure and a quality of life that makes them want to be here.”

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Unlike some neighboring communities, Ascension Parish does not have a regional wastewater system. Instead, it relies on dozens of smaller neighborhood treatment plants that have become increasingly expensive to operate and maintain.

Once the regional facility is operating, the project will redirect up to 4 million gallons of daily discharge away from nearby waterways, including the Bayou Manchac watershed. Wastewater will be piped to the new facility for treatment and ultraviolet disinfection before the treated water is discharged into the Mississippi River.

The 72 decommissioned plants will be handled on a case-by-case basis. Some will be demolished and returned to green space, while others will be converted into regional lift stations. The new treatment facility will be located along Ashland Road in Ascension’s industrial corridor.

Ascension Parish has worked toward a regional wastewater system since 1996. Voters approved the sale of parish sewer assets to NWI in 2021, and the Louisiana Public Service Commission unanimously approved the project in 2023.

“In 2021, parish residents approved the sale of our wastewater assets to NWI,” said James LeBlanc, director of governmental affairs for Ascension Parish Government. “The sale freed up parish funds that we can now put towards our roads, our drainage system, and our parks and recreation facilities for our families to use.”

Lambert said construction is expected to continue through 2029, although the plant could begin operations in late 2028 if it reaches substantial completion. The facility would need to process at least 1.5 million gallons of wastewater per day to begin operations.