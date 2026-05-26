White House proposal would allow agencies to require employee NDAs

President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday proposed allowing federal agencies to require employees to sign nondisclosure agreements aimed at preventing the disclosure of confidential information to journalists, according to Reuters.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the federal government’s human resources agency, released a draft NDA for agencies to use with both current and prospective employees. Under the proposed agreement, the administration could pursue civil or criminal penalties against employees who violate its terms. Agencies would have discretion over whether to require the agreements.

The draft also states that former government employees would need “written permission from an authorized agency official” before speaking with journalists about information the administration considers confidential after their employment ends. Former employees who violate the policy could face civil or criminal penalties.

Trump and members of his administration have filed at least five lawsuits against major media organizations since the start of his second term. Reuters has the full story.