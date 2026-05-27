Roundup: Term limits / PayPal / A new home for the state fair?

Headed to the ballot: A proposed constitutional amendment that would prohibit governors from returning to office after two elected terms even if the terms are nonconsecutive cleared the Louisiana Senate on Tuesday on a 28-10 vote. The House had already approved the measure. The amendment will now go before voters in November. In a post on X, former Gov. John Bel Edwards responded to the Senate’s approval of the bill with a bit of playful snark. “I think this is what the kids call ‘living in someone’s head rent free,’” Edwards wrote.

Hard times: PayPal helped invent online checkout. Nearly three decades later, it’s struggling to defend its turf. The iconic online payments company is facing its biggest challenge in nearly three decades of existence. Its core business of customers using the app to check out when shopping online is barely growing and new management has bluntly warned investors that “significant changes” will be needed to fix the company’s problems. PayPal has seen its territory steadily conquered by new and existing competitors, particularly Apple, Shopify, “buy now, pay later” companies like Affirm and Klarna and peer-to-peer money transfer services like Cash App and Zelle. The Associated Press has the full story.

Baker-bound: The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair could have a new home beginning in 2027. The issue was discussed during Tuesday’s BREC meeting, where fair leaders proposed permanently moving the event to the former Woody Dumas Golf Course on Lavey Lane in Baker. “We were told by St. George that with their new development of the sports complex, that the fair as it exists now, would not have room or access to continue,” fair President Cliff Barton said. WAFB-TV has the full story.