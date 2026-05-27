After years of delays, BREC gets current on audits

BREC is now up to date on its annual audits following the release of its 2024 report, marking the completion of four audits within an 18-month period.

External auditor EisnerAmper issued an unmodified opinion on the agency’s 2024 financial statements. BREC says the audit found no evidence of internal fraud or misappropriation.

The audit identified eight deficiencies in 2024, down from 18 in the 2023 audit.

Several repeated findings cited in the audit were tied to delays in the audit process itself. EisnerAmper noted that some issues were not communicated to the organization in time for corrective action to be implemented before the following audit period. Once those matters were identified, BREC began taking steps to address them.

The agency also updated its compliance policies and implemented measures aimed at increasing accountability for employee purchases and equipment management. BREC reduced the number of purchase cards issued to department managers, supervisors and administrative assistants from 259 to 70.

“We monitor the usage of every card more closely by checking bank accounts and all transactions consistently,” said Rhonda Williams, BREC’s director of finance, in a prepared statement. “It is also policy to penalize an employee for any personal or unauthorized purchases.”

Some areas where compliance and operational procedures can be strengthened include:

General ledger account reconciliations: Auditors found that bank accounts, park deposits, grant receivables and inventory accounts were not reconciled timely, with unreconciled differences remaining after year’s end.

Payroll and leave reconciliations: Auditors found that payroll liabilities and leave balances were not properly reconciled to supporting records, increasing the risk of inaccurate financial reporting.

Local government budget act compliance: BREC failed to adopt a required amended budget when expenditures in the special revenue enhancement fund exceeded budgeted levels by more than the statutory threshold.

Written policies and procedures over federal grants : BREC lacked written policies and procedures documenting compliance requirements under uniform guidance for federal grants.

On the financial side, BREC ended 2024 with a net position of approximately $210.4 million, an increase of about $14.3 million from the previous year, driven largely by higher property tax collections and increased recreation activity fees.

Ad valorem taxes remained BREC’s primary revenue source, generating about $86.8 million in 2024, while recreation activity fees increased to approximately $12.7 million.

Capital spending slowed significantly in 2024. Combined expenditures across BREC’s two capital project funds totaled about $14 million, down from roughly $35.5 million in 2023. Major projects included improvements at Greenwood Park and Scotlandville Park.

Earlier this month, BREC announced the selection of Brooks Williams as its new superintendent, replacing Corey Wilson, who chose not to renew his contract last year. Janet Simmons has served as interim superintendent since May 2025. Her interim contract expires in September.

View the full audit.