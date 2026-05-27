College athlete pay secrecy bill one step closer to becoming Louisiana law

The Louisiana Senate voted 22-13 Tuesday to advance a bill backed by LSU that would shield records showing how public university athletic departments divide revenue-sharing payments among college athletes and individual sports, The Center Square reports.

The bill at hand is House Bill 608, sponsored by state Rep. Tehmi Chassion, D-Lafayette. A last-minute amendment was added to make the secrecy provision retroactive, meaning the bill could apply not only to future revenue-sharing records but also to records already created or requested.

The measure previously passed the House on a 91-4 vote. The bill will now head back to the House, which will have to sign off on the amendment. If the House signs off, the measure will head to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk.

The Center Square has the full story.