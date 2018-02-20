Uncertainty is this term’s theme

Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics. (File Photo)

“I don’t think there is an agreement in concrete. I think there is an agreement to proceed.”

That’s what Senate President John Alario told the dean of the Capitol press corps, Jim Beam, last week, before the year’s first special session convened. Now, of course, legislators are pacing the carpeted floors of the House and Senate, knowing full well that the only thing concrete in that building is what resides beneath their feet.

Still, Alario, who turns 75 this fall, accurately described the ongoing mood in Baton Rouge using just two sentences. There really hasn’t been much coming out of state government this term, other than an “agreement to proceed.”

In other words, the Capitol’s players are leaning forward, albeit in between bouts of intramural bickering and stalled policies. But where, exactly, are they leaning and proceeding? That’s an excellent question. The truth is no one knows, at least not right now, during this inaugural week of the Legislature’s first extraordinary session of 2018.

This policymaking gathering is actually the seventh legislative session to be held in Baton Rouge during the past 24 months, including five special sessions called personally by Gov. John Bel Edwards. That figure, quite frankly, is ridiculous, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

As many sessions should not have been needed to avoid structural budget and tax alterations, in exchange for temporary solutions. But here we find ourselves, back at it again—debating familiar topics that previously bombed with the same factions taking similar stances.

“If Bill Murray were doing another movie, maybe ‘Groundhog Day 2,’ he’d play Gov. Edwards, because it’s the same story every year,” radio show host Jim Engster said recently on WAFB-TV, where he serves as a political analyst.

Yet despite this well-worn record, there’s no certainty or predictability in the process at the Capitol these days. (Or during the past two years.) That means the chances for failure or inaction are unfortunately heightened. Under such a gloomy scenario, the governor will surely act quickly to blame the House, and Republicans will counter by painting Edwards as the culprit.

Hopefully they’ll realize, sooner than later, that no one will look good if the special session goes belly-up.

From the first organizational session of the Legislature, held in January 2016, uncertainty has plagued the body and the administration. Only a small circle of insiders could have guessed, prior to the organizational session, that representatives were going to elect Speaker Taylor Barras—against the governor’s wishes—to lead the lower chamber.

It’s also doubtful that anyone could have predicted that the first special session of the term would have concluded in cinders, and with the Senate president releasing tears (actual tears) of frustration. And no one expected that the subsequent regular session that year, also the first of the term, would adjourn without lawmakers adopting an annual construction bill.

And the beat goes on. Another session led to yet another, leaving burned bridges and bruised egos in their wakes. Deadlines were blown, substantive debates were shelved and few close to the process—from reporters and lobbyists to undersecretaries and citizen activists—had any inkling of what was going to happen next.

Those same folks still have no idea what’s going to happen with the recently-convened special session. So what’s the end game? It’s about politics, to some extent.

In his opinion column in The Advocate last week, Jeff Sadow, an associate professor of political science at LSU-Shreveport, suggested that the maneuvering of Republican lawmakers could go a long way in creating trouble for the governor’s re-election bid in 2019. By extending some temporary tax measures, he noted that the “GOP can buy enough time for voters to deny (Edwards) a second term. With his departure, genuine tax reform and right-sizing of government can commence.”

For his part, Edwards is playing some angles as well. He’s expected to push a handful of fiscal proposals that range from having no shot at passage to no chance of even being heard. The prospects are poor, for example, for the governor’s push for compressed income tax brackets, just like they were for his commercial activity tax plan last year.

When it’s all said and done, the governor’s boosters hope he’ll be able to tell voters that he presented the Legislature, particularly the House, with solutions. And Edwards will no doubt add that GOP legislators rejected those solutions, even though many of them were doomed from the beginning.

The uncertainty and political tomfoolery should make all of us question everything that’s coming out of the Capitol these days. In his own opinion column from last week, Ouachita Citizen Publisher Sam Hanna hinted as much, adding that the world probably won’t end this spring if lawmakers balk at the governor’s tax proposals.

“For weeks, my fellow Louisianians, we’ve been told all hell would break loose and the sky would fall and the Mississippi River would flow northward and the Gulf of Mexico would dry up if the Legislature didn’t raise about $1 billion in taxes to fix the budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year,” Hanna wrote.

To be certain, the Mississippi River isn’t going to change directions and the Gulf will remain wet. As far as the what the Legislature will do, though, your guess is as good as mine.

