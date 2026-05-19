Roundup: Pending home sales / TSA explores shortcuts / AI trade shift 

Buyers more optimistic: Pending home sales rose 1.4% in April and were up 3.2% from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors. Gains were reported in the Northeast, Midwest and West, while the South declined month over month. NAR’s chief economist says buyers are showing “cautious optimism,” though higher mortgage rates and tight housing supply remain obstacles. Read the full report.

Skip the lines: The Transportation Security Administration is testing off-site airport screening to ease congestion at Boston Logan International Airport. Starting June 1, some Delta and JetBlue passengers can check in, drop bags and clear TSA in nearby Framingham, then take a shuttle 25 miles to the airport beyond security. The pilot program, operated with Landline, could expand as airports seek new ways to manage rising travel demand. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Workforce reset: Artificial intelligence is reshaping the workforce in ways that may benefit skilled trade workers while creating new uncertainty for college graduates entering white-collar industries. Companies like AT&T, Ford and Nvidia say they need more technicians, electricians and infrastructure workers to support AI expansion, particularly around data centers and fiber networks. Meanwhile, hiring for entry-level office jobs in fields like marketing, HR, legal and IT has slowed as AI tools become more capable. Read more from CNBC.