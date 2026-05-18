How to make a fresh start at work when a new boss takes the reins

A new manager can bring uncertainty, but Harvard Business Review argues it also creates a rare chance to reset your reputation, working style and career trajectory.

Rather than taking a passive “wait and see” approach, employees should use the transition intentionally: form their own impression of the new boss, clarify expectations early and look for opportunities that may have been harder to access under the previous manager.

Staffers can prepare a concise “executive briefing” that outlines key metrics, current priorities, team dynamics and challenges that may not show up in a dashboard. It also advises employees to quickly learn how the new manager prefers to communicate, make decisions and receive bad news.

Aligning with peers can help the broader team avoid looking territorial or disorganized during the transition. And while building trust should be the goal, workers should also update their resumes and reconnect with their networks in case the new relationship does not gel.

Read the full story from Harvard Business Review.