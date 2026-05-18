Roundup: NextEra-Dominion merger / New EV fees / Wealthy readers

$67B megadeal proposed: NextEra Energy is seeking to acquire Dominion Energy in an all-stock deal valued at about $67 billion, creating a massive power company as the energy needs of artificial intelligence drive demand higher in the U.S. It is one of the biggest proposed mergers so far this year and would create the world’s biggest regulated electric utility business by market capitalization, the companies said on Monday. The combined company will serve approximately 10 million utility customer accounts across Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Read more from the Associated Press.

Annual registration proposed: House lawmakers made public a massive transportation bill Sunday that would impose new fees on electric vehicles as gasoline prices surge following the Iran war. The roughly $580 billion legislation, released as part of a deal between Democratic and Republican members of the House transportation committee, would impose an annual registration fee of $130, gradually rising biennially to $150, per electric vehicle and as much as $50 for hybrids. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Summer picks: JPMorgan’s annual summer reading list for wealthy clients is leaning into the issues shaping boardrooms and family offices, from AI and longevity to leadership, legacy and culture. This year’s 14-book list includes titles on DeepMind, crisis management, brain health, sports performance, Keith Haring and even lemon recipes, offering a snapshot of what high-net-worth readers are thinking about this summer. Read more from CNBC.