News alert: St. George organizers to submit petition signatures Monday

Organizers behind the city of St. George incorporation effort informed the city-parish Registrar of Voters late Wednesday that they plan to submit petition signatures on Monday.

Pursuant to the new state law, organizers are required to file a notice of intent three business days before submitting their petition, says Lionel Rainey, who is part of the St. George leadership team.

The petition has “more than enough signatures” to get the incorporation effort on the ballot, Rainey says, though he declines to say exactly how many organizers have collected.

“We said three years ago we would not stop and we won’t stop until people have the opportunity to vote on this,” Rainey says. “We do anticipate the city and opposition groups continuing to fight it. We anticipate lawsuits and fighting to the end.”

The St. George petition needs valid signatures from 25% of registered voters within the proposed city’s boundaries. The organizers had until Nov. 27 to collect the signatures. In June, St. George proponents said they had collected more than 10,000 signatures on the new petition, of about 13,000 needed.

In a post on the group’s Facebook page today, organizers say they will be hosting more sign-up drives over the weekend ahead of submitting the petition on Monday.

Rainey says the group would like to see the petition on a spring ballot, but with the anticipated challenges, he can’t say yet whether that will happen. But he’s optimistic.

“We’re excited. It’s obviously the will of the people to be able to vote on this,” he says. “It’s the second time we’ve gotten more than the needed signatures.”