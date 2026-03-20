Southern University asks for $19M to close a decades-long gap with LSU

Southern University is asking Louisiana lawmakers for a $19 million one-time investment as leaders push to address decades of funding disparities with LSU, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Interim President Orlando McMeans says the request would begin chipping away at a $1.2 billion gap identified by federal officials, who found historically Black land-grant institutions have been underfunded compared to their white counterparts.

The proposed funding would support campus security upgrades, IT improvements and student recruitment efforts, including attracting more TOPS-eligible students. But the request faces an uphill battle in a tight budget year, with legislative leaders signaling limited availability of one-time dollars.

The debate underscores broader concerns about higher education funding statewide, where officials say support has lagged inflation for years, leaving institutions struggling to maintain infrastructure, compete for students and secure federal research opportunities.

Read the full story from the Louisiana Illuminator.