Prairieville’s Sarah Taylor is scaling a health network for industrial growth

As Ascension Parish’s industrial boom continues to draw contractors and skilled workers to the region, the demand for occupational health services is rising alongside it.

NuREADY Health Network is expanding its footprint across the Gulf South to help companies manage workforce testing, injury care and compliance across multiple job sites.

Major industrial construction and maintenance projects—from refinery turnarounds to new petrochemical investment—are bringing waves of contractors and skilled workers to job sites across the Gulf Coast. That surge is increasing demand for occupational medicine services that can quickly handle workforce testing, injury care and regulatory compliance as crews move between facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

Sarah Taylor, a Prairieville resident, co-founded NuREADY and serves as clinic administrator at Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine. She says the network expects demand to continue rising as industrial activity increases across Ascension Parish and the Capital Region.

“Oh, we’re absolutely expecting nonstop growth in Ascension Parish,” she says. “We know that Ascension Parish is booming.”

NuREADY teams have recently supported contractors working at industrial sites across the region, including projects in Ascension Parish and maintenance work at refineries in neighboring parishes.

“I love seeing Ascension Parish grow on the west side,” Taylor says.

The network coordinates clinics, mobile medical units and on-site workforce services designed to support industries such as construction, petrochemicals, manufacturing and logistics. The model allows companies operating along the Gulf Coast industrial corridor to rely on a single provider for services such as workforce testing, injury care and compliance support.

Taylor says the collaborative structure allows the network to respond quickly when large projects bring hundreds of workers to a job site.

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