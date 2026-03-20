How the energy crisis positions Louisiana as key LNG supplier

U.S. liquefied natural gas exporters are poised to benefit from a major global supply shock after Iranian strikes damaged Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility, removing a significant share of global LNG supply, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The disruption is pushing buyers toward U.S. producers, driving up prices and reinforcing the country’s role as a key supplier.

Louisiana stands to play a central role. Venture Global recently approved an $8.6 billion expansion at its Cameron Parish LNG facility, positioning the state to capture rising demand as global markets tighten.

Still, the upside comes with risks. Elevated energy prices could curb demand, and new export capacity will take years to build. Even so, analysts say the crisis highlights the U.S.’s growing energy dominance—and Louisiana’s increasingly strategic place in the global LNG market.

Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.