News alert: Sam’s Club closes at Cortana; Siegen location to remain open

Sam’s Club at Cortana has closed, an employee of the Wal-Mart next door confirms. It appears to be one of a rash of closures across the country today.

Details on the closure weren’t immediately available. The membership-only warehouse club relocated to the location near the Cortana Mall in 2012. The Siegen Lane Sam’s Club is not closing, employees say.

Sam’s Clubs in Ohio, Indiana, New York and Tennessee, among others, also closed today, according to news reports.

News of the closures spread earlier today after Sam’s Club parent company Wal-Mart announced that it’s raising its hourly minimum wage for U.S. employees to $11 an hour.

—Sam Karlin