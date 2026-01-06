Roundup: Southern University / Venture Global / Venezuela’s new leader 

Presidential search: The Southern University System has launched its search for the next president, naming a broad-based committee of faculty, students, alumni, legal leaders and business figures to guide the process. Board leaders pledged a transparent, inclusive search, with one to three finalists to be recommended to supervisors by May 2026.

Seeking permit change: Louisiana regulators are weighing a permit change allowing Venture Global to expand dredging near the Calcasieu Ship Channel for its CP2 LNG project, despite opposition from fishers and environmental groups who cite water-quality damage, recent dredge spills and lawsuits over oyster losses and inadequate environmental review. Read more from The Center Square.

Ally to oil companies: Venezuela’s new acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, is a longtime oil minister with deep relationships across global energy companies, from Chevron to Shell. Backed by the Trump administration, she is seen as the industry’s best hope for easing sanctions, reviving production and reopening Venezuela to U.S. oil investment. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.