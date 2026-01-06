Roundup: Landry talks Venezuela / Car sales / AM Mart

Chiming in: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry wrote in an opinion column he believes captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro should be put to death for his alleged drug-related crimes. “Personally, I’d like to see Maduro executed for the crimes he has committed against the people of the United States and the families left to mourn,” Landry wrote for the conservative-leaning news outlet Breitbart. “However, I would be well satisfied to see him and his wife spend the rest of their days at Camp 57 in Angola.” Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Best year in a while: Ford Motor on Tuesday said its U.S. vehicle sales last year increased 6% to achieve the company’s best annual sales since 2019. The Detroit automaker reported sales of 2.2 million vehicles in 2025, including a 2.7% uptick to more than 545,200 units during the fourth quarter. In 2019, the automaker sold 2.42 million vehicles in the U.S. Read more from CNBC.

Closed, effective immediately: A local convenience store with a history of being a hotspot for criminal activity can no longer operate following a court ruling, effective immediately. During a permanent injunction hearing on Tuesday, Judge Louise Hines ruled that AM Mart on Highland Road was a nuisance. The judge issued an order of abatement for five years—the maximum punishment—which requires the convenience store to close its doors for up to five years. Read more from WAFB-TV.