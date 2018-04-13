News alert: Rick Koubek leaving LSU; elected president of Michigan Tech University

LSU Executive Vice and Provost Rick Koubek is leaving the university to become president of Michigan Technological University, effective July 1.

The Michigan university tweeted a link to the announcement this morning, adding that Koubek will succeed Glenn D. Mroz as president.

“Rick Koubek is a man of unquestioned integrity, character and leadership,” Terry Woychowski, chair of the Michigan Tech Board of Trustees, says in a statement. “He has a profound and passionate vision of the role Michigan Tech will play in our nation’s prosperity, and the betterment of the world, as he leads this historic university in developing and delivering—on a global scale—the solutions to some of society’s most vexing challenges.”

In a statement, Koubek says Michigan Tech is a leader in not only technology.

“Michigan Tech is a technological university in its finest sense, where it is a leader in technology for sure, but also in the implications of technology on our environment, on our society, on our humanity,” he says. “I am excited to be part of the Michigan Tech team that is going to define a new frontier where technology, humanities and the social sciences converge around creating a sustainable, just and prosperous world, and educating the next generation of students who will carry that forward.”

Koubek was named LSU’s permanent executive vice president and provost in November 2015, after serving in the position in the interim. He was selected for the job after LSU conducted a national search to replace former Provost Stuart Bell.

As the executive vice president and provost, Koubek reported directly to LSU President F. King Alexander and functioned as the university’s chief administrative officer.

Prior to joining LSU, Koubek was professor and head of the Harold and Inge Marcus Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at Penn State.

Check Daily Report PM for more information on Koubek’s departure from the university.