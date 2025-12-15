Survey finds a growing gap between AI enthusiasm and performance

Despite uneven results so far, corporate leaders are doubling down on artificial intelligence, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Nearly seven in 10 CEOs plan to increase AI spending in 2026, even though fewer than half say their current projects have delivered returns that exceed costs, according to a new global survey by advisory firm Teneo.

Executives report the strongest gains in lower-risk areas such as marketing and customer service, while applications in security, legal and human resources have proved more challenging. Expectations around timing also diverge: A majority of institutional investors believe AI payoffs are imminent, while most large-company CEOs think meaningful returns will take longer than six months.

Notably, many executives expect AI to expand—not shrink—their workforces, particularly at entry-level and senior leadership roles. The findings highlight a growing gap between AI enthusiasm and financial performance, even as companies continue to funnel capital into the technology amid broader economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

