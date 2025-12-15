Louisiana SCOTUS case could change state legislatures across the South

Republicans could gain nearly 200 state legislative seats across the South if the U.S. Supreme Court guts a key provision of the federal Voting Rights Act, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

A new analysis finds that the bulk of the gains would be concentrated in 10 GOP-controlled state legislatures in Southern states. The analysis was produced by Fair Fight Action, a Georgia-based progressive voting rights group, in partnership with Black Voters Matter Fund, which advocates on behalf of Black voters. The analysis, featured in a report released by the groups on Monday, underscores the alarm among progressives over the potential consequences of the Supreme Court’s looming decision in Louisiana v. Callais. While the case centers on the constitutionality of Louisiana’s congressional map, the effects of the decision could extend into statehouses across the country.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority appears likely to severely weaken Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 civil rights law that bans racial discrimination in voting access. Section 2 restricts racial gerrymandering, and until now has limited the power of lawmakers to draw districts that dilute the voting power of racial minority voters.

A decision by the court could give state lawmakers a freer hand to draw congressional and state legislative districts that dilute the power of minority voters—as well as districts for local governments, such as county commissions, city councils and school boards. The justices held oral arguments in October and a decision could come at any time.

Read the full story.