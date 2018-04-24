News alert: Portland-based software engineering firm opening office at LSU Innovation Park

Twistlock, a Portland-based software engineering company, will open a Global Solutions Engineering Center in Baton Rouge, creating 20 new direct jobs with an average salary of $90,000 plus benefits, city and state officials announced today.

The firm, to be located at the LSU Innovation Park, develops security platforms for cloud-native environment and software containers.

Additionally, Twistlock is expected to bring 23 indirect jobs to the Capital Region. The company also has offices in New York, London and Israel.

