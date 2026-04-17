Scott Gaudin: Business owners don’t need a bank. They need a banker.

There is no shortage of banks—there are more than 4,500 nationwide.

This is a guest column written by Currency Bank President and CEO Scott Gaudin, Business Report’s 2026 Young Businessperson of the Year. The viewpoints expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Business Report or its staff.

There is no shortage of products, platforms or capital in the market today. On paper, business owners have more options than ever before. And yet, many still feel like they are making important decisions alone.

That is the problem.

Business owners do not need another bank. They need a banker. And the institutions that understand that are not standing still. They are growing.

Someone who understands their business. Someone who knows their market. Someone who can help them think through a decision, not simply quote a rate or deliver a term sheet.

That kind of banker has become harder to find.

Over time, the industry has become more efficient. Processes are tighter. Decisions are more centralized. Technology has improved speed in many areas. Artificial intelligence is now beginning to play a role as well. Business owners are using it to analyze data, forecast trends, and improve how they operate. It is a powerful tool, and it will continue to shape how decisions are made.

But even with better tools, the decisions themselves have not become easier.

AI can process information. It can identify patterns. What it cannot do is fully understand context. It cannot sit across the table from a business owner and weigh the risk of a decision that affects employees, families and long-term plans. It cannot replace judgment.

That still requires a person.

At the same time, the way many banks are structured today has created distance. In many cases, the person a business owner calls is not the person making the decision. Conversations become about structure instead of strategy. Answers are driven more by models than by judgment.

That approach works until the decision truly matters.

Most meaningful business decisions involve timing, risk and trade-offs that do not fit neatly into a model. In those moments, access to capital is not enough. Perspective matters.

The bankers who are most valuable to their clients are not simply reacting to a request. They are thinking ahead. They understand what the client is trying to accomplish and help them get there the right way. They are willing to ask difficult questions when needed and stand behind their recommendations.

They are accountable.

Community banks are designed to support that kind of banking. Decisions are made closer to the customer. They are made by people who understand the local economy, the industries in their market and the realities that do not show up in a credit memo. That local decision-making matters. It allows banks to move with speed, but also with context.

When decisions are made locally, business owners know who they are dealing with and they know that person has the authority to act. That kind of clarity is difficult to replicate at scale. It is also one of the most practical advantages a community bank can offer.

But that alone is not enough.

Business owners still expect speed. They expect capability. They expect their bank to operate at a level that matches the complexity of their business and helps move it forward.

A relationship without execution is not sufficient.

The community banks that are getting this right understand this clearly. They invest in people who act as trusted advisers, not simply rent money. They build systems that support better decisions, not just faster ones. And they grow in a way that allows them to serve clients more completely, without losing what makes them effective.

That combination matters.

Because when a business owner is making a meaningful decision, they are not looking for more options. They are looking for someone they trust to help them get it right.

That is not a product. It is not a feature.

It is a banker.

And there has never been a greater need for it.

The institutions that recognize this will not only compete effectively. They will lead the way, regardless of size.