Deep South Equipment finds natural fit in Lafayette

It’s easy to find Deep South Equipment’s Lafayette location; just look for the gorilla. The Louisiana-based equipment dealer and service provider opened at 122 Southpark Road in late 2024 and decided to keep the well-known gorilla statue from the previous owner, George’s Lift Trucks.

CONNECT WITH US Top executives: John Parsons, Owner & President; Patrick Parsons, VP of Used Truck Sales and JCP Construction Equipment; Lindsey Hernandez, VP of New Truck Sales; Gerald Boudreaux, CFO; Randall Kent, COO Phone: 337.837.5438 Address: 122 Southpark Road, Lafayette, LA 70508 Website: deepsouthequipment.com

Keeping the statue just made sense. It’s a local landmark and represents Deep South’s desire to be part of the community. For years, their technicians have traveled across the region—from Port Allen to the Texas border—helping customers on-site. As business continued to grow, it became clear they needed a physical location in Lafayette.

It was a wise decision. Since opening, Deep South’s Lafayette branch has grown quickly, increasing business by about 25 percent in 2025 as they expand their work in the industrial, oil and gas markets.

The newly renovated service facility includes a fully equipped shop and fully stocked parts department. From this location, the team handles equipment sales, rentals, parts, service and training.

They specialize in Hyster forklifts, JCB construction equipment, TICO terminal tractors, FECON forestry equipment, PowerBoss scrubber sweepers and Columbia utility vehicles.

There are currently about 24 employees at the Lafayette branch, including 15 service technicians. According to Human Resources Manager Rebecca Lowe, they hope to hire more technicians by the end of the year.

Read Full Article